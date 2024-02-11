Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$148.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$148.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$167.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$141.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$131.46 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.