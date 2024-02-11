Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shot up 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 91,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 56,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$30.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.36.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

