Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given a C$7.75 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$7.75 target price by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.07.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.88. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.