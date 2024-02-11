Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.67.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $346.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.60 and a 200-day moving average of $281.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

