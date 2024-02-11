Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

