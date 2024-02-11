CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.79. CEMEX shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 1,691,489 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

CEMEX Stock Down 4.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,176.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 433,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,464 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,764,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,968,000 after acquiring an additional 373,246 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 16.0% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,647,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 502,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX



CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

