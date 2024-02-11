Cemtrex (CETX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Cemtrex to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Cemtrex Trading Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

