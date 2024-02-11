Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.40

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 1189476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 24.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $904.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,092,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 298,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

