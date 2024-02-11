Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $5,262.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,730.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

