Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $46.54

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.54, but opened at $53.36. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 105,715 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LEU. StockNews.com cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $709.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

