Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.39 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 261,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,324 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

