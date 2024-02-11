Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,083 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Tractor Supply worth $118,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $235.08 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.99.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

