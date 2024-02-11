Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,783 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of DTE Energy worth $117,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,175,000 after purchasing an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.