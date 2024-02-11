Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,323 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Seagen worth $107,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 37.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Seagen by 38.1% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 694,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,232,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average of $214.51. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagen
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seagen
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.