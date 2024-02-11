Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Jabil worth $109,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

