Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $105.85 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,843 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of J. M. Smucker worth $105,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.4 %

SJM opened at $127.90 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2,131.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

