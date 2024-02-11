Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Leidos worth $107,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $167,042,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3,864.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 410,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $28,750,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $113.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $114.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

