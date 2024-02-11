Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $115,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

BMRN stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.