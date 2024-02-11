Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,053 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $96,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 86,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 70,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $257.17.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

