Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Pool worth $116,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool by 65.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $386.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $405.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

