Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dell Technologies worth $103,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

