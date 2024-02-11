Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Up 7.7%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 180,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 63,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$31.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.13.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Featured Articles

