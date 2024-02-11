ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.10

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 51685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.
Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
