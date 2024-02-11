Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

CGX stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$500.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.38 and a 12 month high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.51.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$471.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.6335643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

