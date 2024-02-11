CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.60

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 24133256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CleanSpark by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

