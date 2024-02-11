Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $42.20 Average PT from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

CLFD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

CLFD opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

