Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $42.20 Average PT from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
CLFD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Clearfield Stock Up 3.9 %
CLFD opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $63.85.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
