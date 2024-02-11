Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

