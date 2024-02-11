Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

