Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

Cloudflare stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

