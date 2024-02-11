Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $70.01.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

