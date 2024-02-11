Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $150.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares downgraded Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

CIGI stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Colliers International Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after acquiring an additional 393,686 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

