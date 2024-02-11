Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Up 9%

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.18. 125,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 152,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Colonial Coal International Stock Up 19.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The firm has a market cap of C$426.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.72.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

