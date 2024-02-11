Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $78.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $80.05 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

