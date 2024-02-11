Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.03 million, a P/E ratio of 119.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 827.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,335.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

