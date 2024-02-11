Comparing Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) & Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sands China alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sands China and Absolute Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 1 2 0 2.67 Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sands China has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sands China and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $1.61 billion 14.75 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Absolute Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sands China.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Sands China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

About Absolute Software

(Get Free Report)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.