Comparing Harbor Diversified (HRBR) & The Competition

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Harbor Diversified to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.55 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.03 billion -$31.51 million 2.46

Harbor Diversified’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s rivals have a beta of 2.39, meaning that their average share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.69% 51.16% 3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Harbor Diversified and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 714 2204 3330 189 2.47

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Harbor Diversified’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Harbor Diversified rivals beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

