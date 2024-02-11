Comparing Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Moderna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -38.00% -2.14% -1.60% MeiraGTx N/A -124.29% -44.45%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $19.26 billion 1.73 $8.36 billion ($9.35) -9.35 MeiraGTx $15.92 million 26.05 -$129.62 million ($2.47) -2.64

This table compares Moderna and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Moderna has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moderna and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 3 9 5 0 2.12 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Moderna currently has a consensus price target of $123.96, suggesting a potential upside of 41.81%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 293.66%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Moderna.

About Moderna



Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a strategic partnership with Caris Life Sciences to advance mRNA-Based oncology therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MeiraGTx



MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

