Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$11.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.67.

CMG stock opened at C$8.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.19. The firm has a market cap of C$712.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$6.21 and a twelve month high of C$10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3795754 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$102,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $901,096. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

