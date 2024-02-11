Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

