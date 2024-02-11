Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

