Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $50.35

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.35, but opened at $48.87. Construction Partners shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 101,524 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 982.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

