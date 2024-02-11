Contrasting NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Energy Group 11.91% 6.62% 2.43% Evergy 12.16% 8.59% 2.74%

Dividends

NorthWestern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Evergy pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NorthWestern Energy Group and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Energy Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Evergy 0 3 2 0 2.40

NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $53.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.84%. Evergy has a consensus price target of $54.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than Evergy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and Evergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Energy Group $1.48 billion 1.96 $183.01 million $3.01 15.71 Evergy $5.86 billion 1.92 $752.70 million $2.96 16.58

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Energy Group. NorthWestern Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

