Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.13 and a beta of 1.64. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 65.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

