Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Down 3.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crew Energy traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$4.00. 96,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 217,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$463,505.00. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total value of C$481,942.14. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$463,505.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,155 shares of company stock worth $1,917,040. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.40. The firm has a market cap of C$633.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.32 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 44.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7374517 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

