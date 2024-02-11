Critical Analysis: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) versus Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Stronghold Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.73 $65.56 million $1.93 8.67 Stronghold Digital Mining $73.77 million 0.79 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.32

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18% Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 129.17%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

