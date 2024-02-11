Critical Analysis: Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -58.20% -44.96% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -641.40% -309.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.69) -1.81 Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 212.75 -$37.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Coeptis Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coeptis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Coeptis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.87%. Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 768.40%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary

Coeptis Therapeutics beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as gout and Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.