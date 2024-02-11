Critical Analysis: Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Universal Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Entertainment and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Bonterra Energy has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 15.94%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Universal Entertainment.

This table compares Universal Entertainment and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy 14.53% 9.44% 4.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Entertainment and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Entertainment $822.96 million N/A -$173.37 million N/A N/A Bonterra Energy $295.52 million 0.43 $60.78 million $0.94 3.64

Bonterra Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Universal Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates casino, hotel, food and beverage, retail and leasing, entertainment, and real estate development businesses. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.