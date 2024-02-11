Critical Comparison: NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) vs. Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Gemini Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.37 million ($7.70) -0.09 Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -68.29

Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuBase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuBase Therapeutics and Gemini Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -99.74% -60.13% Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

