Critical Survey: BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) vs. Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeiGene and Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $1.42 billion 9.90 -$2.00 billion ($9.26) -15.87 Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.61 million ($1.34) -3.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene. BeiGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theseus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

48.6% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of BeiGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BeiGene and Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -43.53% -23.83% -16.27% Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.84% -23.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BeiGene and Theseus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 0 2 8 0 2.80 Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

BeiGene currently has a consensus target price of $261.40, indicating a potential upside of 77.85%. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.70%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BeiGene.

Summary

Theseus Pharmaceuticals beats BeiGene on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company is also developing Zanubrutinib to treat B-cell malignancies; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat solid and hematological cancers; Ociperlimab for treating solid tumors, cervical cancer, and NSCLC; Surzebiclimab, BGB-A445, BGB-15025, Lifirafenib, BGB-24714, and BGB-B167 to treat solid tumors; BGB-10188 for treating solid tumors, B-cell lymphoid malignancies, and B-cell malignancies; BGB-11417 to treat R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia/ small lymphocytic lymphoma, R/R mantle cell lymphoma, Mature B-cell malignancies, Myeloid malignancies, and R/R multiple myeloma; BGB-16673 for B-cell malignancies; and BGB-23339 for Inflammation and immunology. The company has collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb company, Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Leads Biolabs, Inc., EUSA Pharma, Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., Chime Biologics Limited, and Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. BeiGene, Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

