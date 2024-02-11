Critical Survey: Harbor Diversified (HRBR) & Its Competitors

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Harbor Diversified to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harbor Diversified and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 714 2204 3330 189 2.47

Profitability

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Harbor Diversified’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.69% 51.16% 3.07%

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s peers have a beta of 2.39, suggesting that their average share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.55 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.03 billion -$31.51 million 2.46

Harbor Diversified’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Harbor Diversified peers beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

